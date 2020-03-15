LONDON, ONT. -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all London libraries will be closed until April 6.

The closure will begin Sunday at 4 p.m. and last until 9 a.m., Monday, April 6.

During the closure, no fines will be charged and no cards will expire and no items checked out will be due until the week of April 14.

Library officials are asking patrons to not return any items until at least April 6.

All return chutes will be closed until that date.

Meanwhile, all programs and events at all London library locations have been cancelled until April 14.