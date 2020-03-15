LONDON, ONT. -- Another member of London council is going into self-isolation following a trip to the United States.

Councillor Josh Morgan made the announcement on Twitter Saturday that he would be staying home for the next 14 days after a family vacation to Disney World.

He and his family are showing no signs of symptoms but says the decision to self-isolate was an easy one.

This comes after London mayor Ed Holder made a similar announcement.

He too was on vacation in the U.S., when he made the choice to cut his trip short over COVID-19 concerns.

Holder will remain at home for 14 days once he returns to London on Monday.