London councillor self-isolating after Florida trip
LONDON, ONT. -- Another member of London council is going into self-isolation following a trip to the United States.
Councillor Josh Morgan made the announcement on Twitter Saturday that he would be staying home for the next 14 days after a family vacation to Disney World.
He and his family are showing no signs of symptoms but says the decision to self-isolate was an easy one.
This comes after London mayor Ed Holder made a similar announcement.
He too was on vacation in the U.S., when he made the choice to cut his trip short over COVID-19 concerns.
Holder will remain at home for 14 days once he returns to London on Monday.
My family and I left for Florida on March 10th (before any travel advisories were issued). We have been to @WaltDisneyWorld and other locations with many visitors and will be self-isolating when we return to #ldnont next week. #COVID19— Josh Morgan (@JoshMorganLDN) March 14, 2020