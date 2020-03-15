LONDON, ONT. -- More information is coming to light about the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in London-Middlesex.

On Saturday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced that a woman in her 50s had tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, the Strathroy Medical Clinic announced that one of their providers was the patient in question.

The woman has no history of recent travel to areas that have been significantly affected by the novel coronavirus.

All patients who were in contact with the infected person have been notified.

The clinic says it is continuing to work with public health officials.

The patient remains self-isolated.

This is the second case of the virus in the London-Middlesex region.

The first case was in January when a Western University student who came back from China.

She has since fully recovered after a period of self-isolation.