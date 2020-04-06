LONDON, ONT. -- An employee of a west London Lowe's store has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Lowe's Canada confirmed a worker at 3375 Wonderland Rd. South has the virus. That person last worked at the store March 24.

Company officials say the store will be closed for an extensive cleaning.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has been notified and the company is working in collaboration to discuss its next steps.

Customers who visited the store between March 21-24 are asked to monitor for symptoms and call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 if needed.