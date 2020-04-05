LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit says there are 21 additional cases of COVID-19 in the community Sunday.

That brings the total to 134 cases. The number of deaths from the virus remains at five, however.

There are 15 resolved cases.

On Saturday, the health unit also reported 21 news cases of the coronavirus.

In Ontario, there are 25 additionally COVID-19 deaths reported and 408 new cases.

There are currently 4,038 cases in the province, with 119 deaths as a result of the virus. Of those 4,038, more than 1,449 patients have recovered.