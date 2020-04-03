MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit Friday, bringing the total in the area to 92.

It's exactly the same number of new cases as were reported on Thursday, but there were no additional deaths, which continues to hold at three for the London region.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting two new cases, a woman in her 60s in St. Thomas and a man in his 50s in Oxford County.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 20, but there were no additional deaths, so that total remains at just two.

In Sarnia-Lambton the total number of cases climbed to 63, with just four new cases reported Friday.

The total number of deaths to-date reported by Lambton Public Health climbed to seven, one more than previously reported.

Nursing home workers positive for COVID-19

Staff at nursing homes in Listowel and Owen Sound have tested positive for COVID-19.

Caressant Care confirmed that one staff member at their Listowel Nursing and Retirement Home tested positive for COVID-19.

Caressant Care says that staff member had no contact with other staff or residents, and is currently self-isolating.

Across Huron-Perth, there was only one new case reported Friday, bringing the total in the region to 17.

That number includes three in long-term care homes (Greenwood Court, Hillside Manor and Listowel), and two health care providers.

A staff member at the Maple View Long-Term Care Residence in Owen Sound has also tested positive for COVID-19.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grey-Bruce on Friday, with the total remaining at 15, including the case at Maple View and three health care providers.

Across the province there were another 462 cases reported Friday, pushing Ontario's total to 3,255.

The Ministry of Health also reported 14 deaths, bringing the provincial total to 67.

