LONDON, ONT. -- Work is underway inside the Western Fair Agriplex to convert the trade show space into a field hospital for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients diagnosed or suspected of having contracted the virus will be sent to the facility sometime next week.

Overseen by the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), construction of the field hospital is a collaborative effort with local healthcare agencies and city hall.

Several tradespeople, fire inspectors, and an employee from the City of London Emergency Response division have entered the building without commenting on its purpose.

An industrial generator has been installed along Florence Street to service the facility.

So far, LHSC has not commented on the project including how many beds will be available and when London’s COVID-19 field hospital will open.

More to come.