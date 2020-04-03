More changes coming to London Courthouse amid COVID-19 outbreak
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 11:18AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The London Courthouse is expanding the type of proceedings it will deal with starting Monday.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak only urgent matters have been looked at by the courts.
Beginning April 6 other matters, like some guilty pleas and sentencing cases will be heard.
Also, if technology allows for it, some civil and family matters will also proceed.
