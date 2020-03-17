LONDON, ONT -- The London courthouse is closed Tuesday to staff and the public after a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

A memo sent out to lawyers has been shared with CTV News London and states that a building staff member testing positive and extensive cleaning is being undertaken Tuesday.

According to the memo officials at the courthouse learned after 9 p.m. Monday that the staff member had been confirmed positive.

It is unclear if that staff member tested positive in London.

CTV News London has reached out to the Health Unit for comment; however they say numbers regarding new cases aren’t release until 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m.

According to the memo the staff member was last at work on March 9th and 10th before being tested.

The courthouse is closed to allow for thorough cleaning but is expected to reopen Wednesday.