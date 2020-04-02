MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London on Thursday, bringing the total in the region to 79.

The death toll remained unchanged at three.

On Thursday, Lambton Public Health reported a total of 59 confirmed cases and six deaths. That's one additional death and 10 new confirmed cases reported in 24 hours.

The region continues to deal with an outbreak at Landmark Village Retirement Home, where four deaths have been reported.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting three new cases, bringing the total to 18 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, but there were no additional deaths following the two reported earlier.

In Huron-Perth, the total number of COVID-19 cases is at 16, five more than were reported on Wednesday.

The totals in that region include a number at two long-term care homes, Greenwood Court and Hillside Manor.

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit is reporting one new case Thursday, a male in his 30s who is self-isolating.

That brings the total in the area to 15, including three health care workers and one case in a long-term care facility - Maple View in Owen Sound.