SARNIA, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 14 new confirmed cases Wednesday as another person in Elgin County died from the virus.

The new cases in the London region brings the total to 66, with eight cases resolved and three deaths.

A second person in Elgin County has died from the virus, officials revealed Wednesday.

Southwestern Public Health says the death was a woman in her 70s. It's unclear how she contracted the virus.

Three other people in Elgin County have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, two people in their 80s and a woman in her 40s, bringing the total in the region to 15.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 victim toll continues to rise in Sarnia-Lambton.

Lambton Public Health announced one more infection related death on Wednesday, bringing the total to five.

There are now 49 confirmed positive cases in the community, according to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Sudit Ranade.

Four of the five deaths are connected to the Landmark Village Retirement Home, where 11 people have now tested positive.

Ranade says the majority of those cases are residents, and a “small minority” are staff members at the home.

Health care worker in Grey-Bruce tests positive

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit says a woman in her 30s is at home, self-isolating after being diagnosed with the virus. Her role in health care was not released.

She is the first health care worker to test positive for COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce.

Grey-Bruce now has 12 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been over 300 negative tests to date.

The Medical Officer of Health says there is now community transmission of the virus happening in the region.

The health unit says it’s now taking seven to eight days to get COVID-19 test results.

