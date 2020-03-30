WINGHAM, ONT. -- A woman in her 70s in Grey-Bruce has tested positive for COVID-19.

She didn’t travel recently or have close contact with anyone with COVID-19.

That makes her Grey-Bruce’s first case of presumed “community transmission” for COVID-19.

Grey-Bruce Medical Officer of Health Ian Arra, says it was just a matter of time before there were signs of community transmission in the community.

There are currently 10 confirmed cased of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce.

On a positive note, there are no COVID cases in Grey-Bruce’s numerous long-term care and nursing homes, nor are there any positive cases among Grey-Bruce’s hospital workers.

To date in Grey-Bruce, there have been 305 negative tests for COVID-19.

Arra says it’s taking four to five days to get test results.

Cases rising in southwestern Ontario

Across the region, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported six new cases Monday, bringing the total in the region to 37.

The first death in the region was reported over the weekend. A man in his 70s who was being cared for at the London Health Sciences Centre died. He became ill after travelling to Portugal.

As of Sunday, Sarnia-Lambton had 28 confirmed casea and four deaths, while Haldimand-Norfolk had 23 cases and one death.

Huron-Perth reported its first death Monday, a man in his 60s from St. Marys, who had been at Stratford General Hospital since mid-March.

Seven new cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total in the region to nine; four in Huron County and three in Perth County, including a resident of Hillside Manor Long Term Care Home near Sebringville.

Elgin and Oxford counties have a total of eight cases.

Ontario added 351 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1,706.

- WIth files from CTV News London