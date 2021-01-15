LONDON, ONT -- The transformation of 100 Kellogg Lane is continuing in a big way with the announcement for a new hotel planned at the site.

Hard Rock Hotels announced plans for a new hotel at the site of the former Kellogg’s factory which has already seen big changes over the years.

The hotel will feature 353 rooms and will be completed in two phases and yes it will feature the company’s unique brand of music and entertainment offerings.

The first phase is slated to open 163 rooms by late 2022 with the entire project completed in 2025.

The property will also be the future home of the London Children’s Museum, the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame, along with the already popular indoor park ‘The Factory.’

The site also houses Powerhouse Brewery, Paradigm Spirits, the Canteen, and The Club House.