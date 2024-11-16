Canada Post workers in London joined 55,000 CUPW workers from across Canada on the picket line Friday

Postal workers hit the picket line Friday morning, and the strike comes as we head into the busy holiday shopping season.

The 900 London members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are among the 55,000 nationwide who walked off the job Friday morning.

Most gathered in front of the Canada Post London administration building and main sorting hub on Highbury Avenue, south of Oxford.

"We love our job,” said Sharon Samuels, CUPW Local 566 First Vice President. “We want to get out there and deliver the parcels to you - but we also need a fair contract."

The CUPW workers said the strike isn't just about wages, benefits and pensions. They said that they’re also looking for recognition that, with more packages being shipped, the work has become more demanding for delivery people.

"When they go out, they don't know when they're coming back,” Samuels told CTV News. Adding, “The route is structured to be eight hours. We are finding people that are taking ten and eleven hours to do the route - anybody on a walking route. So that's a long day, so there's no work life balance in here."

CUPW members in London joined postal workers across the country on strike, November 15, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

As far as wages, union is looking for a 22 per cent increase over four years. They say the Canada Post proposal would be a 12 per cent increase over that period.

The union members are also concerned the federal government will force binding arbitration as they did for the CPKC rail strike, and with the recent job actions at Canadian ports. At this point the Federal Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon said the ministry is intent on helping to secure a negotiated settlement and has appointed a special mediator, "As Minister of Labour, my job is to facilitate the conclusion of a collective agreement, and I’ve asked – directed – all of the resources or our department be devoted to helping the parties achieve an agreement at the table.”

The City of London is still expecting taxes, bills and licence fees to be paid on time during the strike.

CUPW members walk the picket line in front of the Canada Post facilities on Highbury Ave N, November 15, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

They're recommending people use online payments or telephone payments. They can also drop of payments at city hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Other agencies, including London Hydro are also encouraging people to use online accounts.

Kathryn Arnot is a London Hydro spokesperson, "We encourage customers to register for paperless billing and pre-authorized payments to help them stay on top of their accounts during the postal strike. If they still prefer to pay by mail, they can drop their payment off at the front of London Hydro."

The city is also making contingencies for people who rely on Ontario Works payments. Some essential mail, like Old Age Security cheques and other benefit cheques, will continue to be delivered throughout the strike.