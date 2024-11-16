CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- Trial date set for former World Junior hockey players accused of sexual assault
- Police charge London doctor after he sprays MP’s office with ketchup, again
- City councillors preparing for budget deliberations, facing 7.4% property tax hike
- Millions of dollars in funding announced from multiple government levels for St. Thomas’s Project Tiny Hope
- Tenants in south London apartments say they could lose their homes through renoviction
- Council committee supports extending hours for outdoor music events
- Opponents threatening legal action over results of South Bruce nuclear waste storage referendum
- East London Accuride plant shutting down, with no potential buyer coming forward
- Thousands of people come out for London’s Remembrance Day services
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
Cold case that puzzled Toronto-area police for nearly half a century cracked. Here's how they did it
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
'Keep that legacy going': Siblings revive one of Alberta's oldest general stores
It's a brisk, bright autumn morning when Julie-Ann McNeilly comes barrelling down a dirt road, steps out of her van and dives deep into the history of Johnny's Store.
Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
King Arthur left an ancient trail across Britain. Experts say it offers clues about the truth behind the myth
King Arthur, a figure so imbued with beauty and potential that even across the pond, JFK's presidency was referred to as Camelot — Arthur’s mythical court. But was there a real man behind the myth? Or is he just our platonic ideal of a hero — a respectful king, in today's parlance?
Tropical storm Sara drenches Honduras’ northern coast, with flash flooding and mudslides in forecast
Tropical storm Sara stalled over Honduras on Saturday. The area could see life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides through the weekend.
Olav Thon, billionaire Norwegian real estate developer, dead at 101
Olav Thon, a billionaire who went from selling leather and fox hides in his youth to build one of Norway's biggest real estate empires, has died. He was 101.
'We are not Disneyland': Outrage in Rome over Airbnb 'gladiator' battles at the Colosseum
The ancient Colosseum in Rome has witnessed some historic battles, with toga-clad crowds once packing the gigantic venue to watch gladiators slug it out against opponents including lions and baboons.
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
