Remembrance Day 2024 in downtown London, Ont.
The 2024 London Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Victoria Park.
The events will start at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that forms up in front of the Delta London Armories, marches east on Dundas Street and turns north onto Waterloo Street to Dufferin Avenue, the west to the Cenotaph.
The Salvation Army Jubilee Brass will open the ceremony, followed by the land acknowledgement, national anthem, last post and two minutes of silence.
Temporary road closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and include Dufferin Avenue from Clarence Street to Waterloo Street and Wellington Street from Wolfe Street to Queens Avenue.
From 10 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m., Dundas Street will be closed from Wellington Street to Waterloo Street, Waterloo Street will be closed from Dundas Street to Dufferin Avenue and Dufferin Avenue will be closed from Waterloo Street to Clarence Street.
If you aren't able to make in-person to the downtown ceremony, the events will be livestreamed on the CTV News website.
London's Silver Cross Mother, Angela Cameron-Jolly lays a wreath at the London, Ont. Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov, 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)Allan Brunsden (L) is seen attending the Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)
Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)
Remembrance Day ceremony in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2024. (Source: Jim Knight)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Canadians gathered Monday in cities and towns across the country to honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of the country's values and principles.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Trump names Stephen Miller to be deputy chief of policy in new administration
Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Experts investigate possible tornado in Fergus, Ont.
A team of tornado experts is heading to Fergus, Ont. after a storm ripped through the area Sunday night.
Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people
Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.
Bleeding and in pain, a woman endured a harrowing wait for miscarriage care due to Georgia's restrictive abortion law
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision eliminated the federal right to abortion, miscarriage management has become trickier and in some cases, deadlier.
Montreal dockworkers reject deal with lockout to begin
The union representing some 1,200 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal has overwhelmingly rejected a deal with their employers association.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:45 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 10:45 A.M. MT Lest we forget: Remembrance Day events in and around Edmonton
-
-