Winter park maintenance, donated LAV, and funding shelter beds among council proposals for 2025 Budget

There will be new choices for city council to consider when the 2025 Municipal Budget Update is debated next week at city hall.

Strong-mayor powers awarded by the provincial government in 2023 have shifted much of the responsibility of balancing the budget away from city council.

However, council’s opportunity to recommend changes to the mayor’s draft budget will include several new ideas proposed by city councillors.

Enhanced winter park maintenance

A motion by Budget Chair Elizabeth Peloza would spend an additional $1.2 million annually on enhanced year-round maintenance of city parks.

“A total of 7 full-time operations staff and 10 seasonal staff would be hired and outfitted to enhance existing park services during the summer months,” Peloza’s budget amendment states.

She told CTV News that because more Londoners are using parks during the winter months, maintenance levels from November 1 to April 30 should be enhanced to include more frequent garbage collection, extended availability of public washrooms in some parks, and more snow clearing of pathways.

Skaters are seen at the Victoria Park skating rink in London, Ont. this undated image supplied by the city. (Source: City of London/Twitter)

“I have heard through the Parks Master Plan that we're the one of the lowest funders of parks [compared to other] municipalities. And honestly, I think it's showing,” Peloza addded.

Peloza said after not supporting a similar amendment in the last budget, she’s heard growing concern from Londoners about unemptied garbage cans, discarded pet waste, and a lack of groundskeeping during the winter months.

Additional light police armoured vehicle

Peloza is also hoping to offload some of the cost of a new Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) from taxpayers.

The London Police Service (LPS) has requested $492,200 in the 2026 budget to purchase a second LAV for tactical reasons.

Peloza’s motion would ask the police chief and London Police Services Board (LPSB) to explore having the LAV partially or fully donated by a private sector military vehicle manufacturer.

The London Police Service deploys their light-armoured vehicle in September 2023 in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Her motion would give LPSB a year to consider and potentially speak with suppliers including General Dynamics Land Systems and others.

“Look to see if there is an opportunity for a donated or partially donated Light Armoured Vehicle. It has happened in the past,” she said. “I’m not sure if the same procurement policy would still be applicable today.”

Funding Ark Aid Street Mission

Meanwhile, a budget amendment being proposed by Councillor Corinne Rahman would buy time before municipal funding runs out for overnight spaces currently operated by Ark Aid Street Mission.

“My priority has been that we find opportunities for indoor spaces and beds,” Rahman told CTV News.

The mayor’s budget did not include a $4.2 million funding request by The Ark to continue operating the overnight spaces for 12 months next year.

Shelter beds operated by Ark Aid Street Mission on William Street, seen on May 3, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Mayor Morgan has instead been lobbying senior levels of government to cover the cost from a new federal fund to address encampments.

So far there has been no confirmation of funding.

Rahman proposed redirecting $947,000 from the municipality’s Housing Stability Services 2024 operating budget surplus to temporarily keep the beds open past January 1.

“I think it's really important for us to try to find an opportunity to support those 90 beds that Ark Aid Street Mission is providing, so this is a way for us to do that without it being on the property taxes,” she explained.

Community feedback

Staring down a draft tax rate increase of 7.4 per cent in the mayor’s budget – Peloza believes tough budget decisions are looming.

She wants to emphasize the importance that Londoners inform council about their priorities ahead of deliberations next week.

“There is a public participation meeting coming up on November 19,” she explained. “People can phone-in, Zoom-in, or come in-person.”

Peloza added that feedback can also be sent directly to councillors via email.

Council deliberations are scheduled for November 21 and (if needed) November 22.

If council proposes amendments to the mayor’s budget, Mayor Josh Morgan will have the opportunity to veto any or all of the changes.

Only a two-thirds majority of council can overrule the mayor’s veto.