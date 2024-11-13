'No' group may seek legal advice as local council officially declares itself willing host of nuclear waste
Despite a difference of less than 100 votes, there will not be a recount in the Municipality of South Bruce, after councillors decided to unanimously accept the community’s nuclear waste referendum results
“With the electronic voting, it's the hitting of a button and it spits the results out. So, I mean, I think there was a 78 vote-spread between yes and no. I don't know in the history of elections, that has ever been overturned with that far of a spread,” said South Bruce Mayor, Mark Goetz.
Late last month, 1,604 South Bruce residents voted in favour of the rural community hosting Canada’s first permanent underground nuclear waste storage facility. Voting against the idea were 1,526 residents.
Some residents who voted ‘no’ wanted a recount, but that plan has been abandoned following Tuesday night’s council decision. The fight to stop the project, however, will not stop, they say.
“We could look at legal ramifications of the agreement itself, and we most likely will do that. We still don't believe that this is the right project for South Bruce,” said Bill Noll, member of South Bruce’s community movement against the project, called ‘Protect our Waterways-No Nuclear Waste.’
The proposed plan to bury 6.1 million used nuclear fuel bundles under 1,500 acres of farmers’ fields north of Teeswater has been a contentious one, with the surprisingly tight vote doing little to ease that community tension.
“Obviously I'm happy that it's a ‘yes.’ I'm a little disappointed that half our community is upset about the results. You know, that's disheartening to know that almost half our community is sad,” said Shelia Whytock, a Teeswater resident who spearheaded a community group in favour of the project, called ‘Willing to Listen-South Bruce Proud.’
Unofficial results reported by Municipality of South Bruce for the community’s referendum on a proposed nuclear waste project. Oct. 28, 2024. (Source: Municipality of South Bruce)Noll said groups like Protect our Waterways, still opposed to the $26-billion deep geological repository plan, will be taking their concerns to Ottawa.
“We will be going to Parliament, the House Commons, and having three different MPs present our petition and asking the federal government to get involved and to actually stop the process, at this point,” said Noll.
Mayor Goetz said he hopes the time for fighting is over, and South Bruce can move forward, together, as they await word on whether Canada’s used nuclear fuel is coming to his community, or the Town of Ignace in Northern Ontario.
“It doesn't matter how they voted. The results are the results. And now, as a community, we need to accept the results and move on,” said Goetz.
Outline of proposed Deep Geological Repository to store Canada’s used nuclear fuel, 550 meters underground. (Source: Nuclear Waste Management Organization)The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) still needs “willingness decisions” from the Saugeen Ojibway Nation and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation before picking a preferred site for the project.
The NWMO wants to pick a site by the end of the year, but officials with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation said they will not hold a community vote any sooner than next year.
By “delivering a determination of the community’s willingness,” South Bruce will receive $4 million from the NWMO — part of a potential $418-million hosting agreement, should South Bruce be selected to host Canada’s used nuclear fuel forever.
