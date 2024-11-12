Committee backs extending outdoor concerts and music festivals to midnight
Changes proposed to the city’s Special Events By-law would allow outdoor concerts and music festivals to play later – but not louder.
On Monday, a public meeting was held at city hall regarding proposed changes to the Special Events By-law that regulates events including Rock the Park and Sunfest.
Currently outdoor concerts must end at 11:00 p.m., but after consultation with the industry, city staff recommend extending the performance time until midnight.
“If you extend the event for an hour to midnight, [you] neglect to recognize that the thousands of people that attend these events need to clear out after the event is done,” argued Anna Maria Valastro, who lives in the North Talbot neighbourhood near Harris Park.
Valastro said it takes time for the large crowds of excited people to leave the venue and filter through her neighbourhood into the downtown.
Sunfest Founder Alfredo Caxaj told the committee that the extra hour would provide flexibility to ensure performances are not cut short because of unanticipated delays like thunderstorms.
“Weather incidents of some kind or other delays,” Caxaj explained. “It allows us to continue with the programing. The intention is not to program until midnight, but at least to have that [time] to deal with any emergency issues.”
Deputy City Manager Cheryl Smith already has the power to extend the 11:00 p.m. music curfew by up to 45 minutes.
Smith said she has used that delegated authority twice in the past because of thunderstorms.
An amendment proposed by Downtown Councillor David Ferreira to maintain the 11:00 p.m. limit but permit the Deputy City Manager to extend delayed events by 60 minutes was defeated 3-2.
Instead, the committee recommended extending special events to midnight.
Councillor Elizabeth Peloza supported the change, “If they have that extra time, as we heard from Sunfest, that doesn't mean that they'll use that extra time. They might just use part of it, but at least they know it's there depending on what acts are trying to book for festivals – the flexibility is there.”
After consulting with the industry and public, city staff recommended the maximum volume remain at 90 decibels - about the level of a running lawnmower.
Each year London is host to over 160 special events organized by third-party event operators.
“Almost 25 per cent now of people who come to Sunfest come from outside of London,” explained Caxaj. “[An] incredible, tremendous impact to the economy of our city.”
Civic Administration will bring forward an amended Special Events Policy at the December 2, 2024, Community and Protective Services Committee meeting.
