Dog stolen from Simcoe home during break and enter
CTV News London Published Monday, March 30, 2020 5:08PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a family dog was taken during a break and enter.
Police say it happened at a Queen Street home in Simcoe between 12:10 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. Friday.
Once inside, the thieves stole a dog described as a tan-coloured bullmastiff cross.
It has an identifying tattoo on its left ear.
Surveillance video is being reviewed by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.