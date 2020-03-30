LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP are investigating after a family dog was taken during a break and enter.

Police say it happened at a Queen Street home in Simcoe between 12:10 a.m. and 12:50 a.m. Friday.

Once inside, the thieves stole a dog described as a tan-coloured bullmastiff cross.

It has an identifying tattoo on its left ear.

Surveillance video is being reviewed by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.