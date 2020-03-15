Norfolk fire crews save home after attached garage goes up in flames
CTV News London Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 11:40AM EDT
Garage fire in Townsend Ont. on March 14, 2020. (OPP WR/Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- No one was hurt following a garage fire in Norfolk County Saturday night.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the attached house on Concession 6 in Townsend, northeast of Simcoe.
The road had to be closed for several hours for the blaze.
No word yet on a cause or damage estimate.
#Firefighters from @NorfolkCoFire save house after #fire spreads from attached garage at a Concession 6, Townsend address. A BIG #ThankYou to all the #volunteers for their quick response. No injuries reported. Road closure in effect. #PayAttention #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/0F0ZhrpKNw— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 15, 2020