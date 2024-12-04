Single vehicle collision near Derwent closes Westchester Bourne

LONDON
    Middlesex OPP is on the scene of a single vehicle collision on Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre which has prompted the closure of the road.

    Westchester Bourne is closed between Gladstone and Crampton Drive.

    At this time, injuries are unknown. Updates will be provided when available.

