Single vehicle collision near Derwent closes Westchester Bourne
Middlesex OPP is on the scene of a single vehicle collision on Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre which has prompted the closure of the road.
Westchester Bourne is closed between Gladstone and Crampton Drive.
At this time, injuries are unknown. Updates will be provided when available.
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote
French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
2 Quebec men top Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The one place in Canada where Poilievre can't break through is Quebec
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre has only himself to blame for his poor performance in the polls in Quebec.
Sweden and Finland want citizens to be prepared for war. Should Canada do the same?
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches its third year, nearby Nordic countries like Sweden and Finland are preparing their citizens to survive during a military conflict. Should Canada be doing the same?
DEVELOPING UnitedHealthcare CEO is fatally shot in a 'targeted attack' outside a New York hotel, officials say
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.
Watch a woman try to grab a soldier's gun amid turmoil in South Korea
Dramatic video shows a woman grappling with an armed soldier outside the South Korean parliament in Seoul on Wednesday.
Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
Three 13-year-olds fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday.
Barrie
Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults denied bail after 2nd arrest
A Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults who was granted bail last month has been arrested again, but this time, he will remain behind bars.
Snow hammers parts of Muskoka as residents continue digging out
Cold, wintery weather has landed in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays in Muskoka.
Barrie man couldn't believe his luck after winning nearly $112,000 with Lotto Max
A Barrie man is celebrating his first big win with Lotto Max, even if it took him a minute to realize his good fortune.
Windsor
Windsor business profiting big from Canada Post strike
Most local businesses have found alternative ways to ship their products to customers during the Canada Post Strike.
'We just want to make sure every child is covered': Street Help assisting youth this holiday season
Officials at the Street Help Homeless Centre on Wyandotte Street have posted a list online with first names, ages and genders of dozens of children and teenagers, hoping members of the community can help with Christmas gift donations.
34-year-old Chatham woman dies after crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 34-year-old woman has died after a crash in Ridgetown.
Northern Ontario
Hwy. 11 closed in different areas between North Bay and Hearst
Bad weather has closed Highway 11 between Hearst and Longlac, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Sault Ste. Marie
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
Some Ontario food banks are making cuts, Timmins is not
A new report from Feed Ontario indicates food banks in the province have reduced the amount of food they provide, but the situation is not as bleak in Timmins.
Northern Ont. MPP calls for increased winter training for truckers
A Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) from northern Ontario presented a bill at Queen’s Park calling for increased winter driving training for truckers.
Ottawa
Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO
Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
Woman critically injured in Mooney's Bay shooting, paramedics say
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive, near Heron Road, at approximately 10:30 Tuesday night.
Toronto
Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto is getting its first taste of winter weather Wednesday as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Tuesday night, warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions throughout the day.
5 individuals wanted for GTA-area murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list
Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
YRP release surveillance video of Markham shooting as they seek suspect
New video released by York Regional Police shows the moment a gunman in a vehicle opened fire on a man in Markham before driving away.
Montreal
Quebec updates list of 'designated' English speaking, multilingual health centres
Quebec has updated its official list of English speaking and multilingual health centres.
Atlantic
Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
N.S. RCMP officer facing additional sexual assault charges
A suspended Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing sexual misconduct charges has been separately charged with another alleged sexual assault from five years ago.
Winnipeg
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
The Forks offering partial parking ticket forgiveness in exchange for river trail help
Have an outstanding parking ticket from The Forks? You might be able to save a little money.
Winnipeg looking for company to process Green Cart organic waste
The City of Winnipeg is searching for a company to process organic waste collected through its upcoming Green Cart program.
Calgary
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
'Dangerous and unpredictable' Calgary man among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives
A Calgary man accused of killing a mother of five in a senseless act of violence remains one of the most wanted criminals in Canada.
Edmonton
Suspects in West Edmonton Mall, lounge shootings among Canada's most wanted
Edmonton police on Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted across the country for his alleged role in the 2023 shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Edmonton man apologizes in wrong-way crash that killed Toronto woman
The man responsible for a crash that killed a Toronto woman last year faced her family in court on Tuesday.
Alberta expanding literacy, numeracy screening to Kindergarten students
The Alberta government is expanding access to early literacy and numeracy screening to kindergarten students in January.
Regina
Is your water changing colour and taste? Don't worry, its still safe
Residents in Regina and Moose Jaw may notice some changes in their water as construction continues at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
Sask. auditor says high social housing vacancy rates in Regina need to be addressed
Saskatchewan's auditor says Regina had nearly 18 per cent of all social housing vacancies in the province at one point in 2024.
Maddox Schultz, 14, leading U18 AAA hockey league in points
Maddox Schultz continues to prove that he can play with the best of the best as the youngest player to suit up for every game for the U18 AAA Pat Canadians so far this season.
Saskatoon
'It's just way better': Saskatchewan hockey prospects welcome NCAA eligibility change
A major shift in the hockey world means players can suit up in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) without sacrificing their eligibility to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
Vancouver
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
Almost half of Canadians think it's fair to describe Trump followers as cultists, says poll
Referring to the followers of Donald Trump and his Republican Party as people who are in a cult is justified, say over half of Canadians in a new poll.
Woman, 78, dies following head-on crash in Mission, B.C.
An elderly woman has died following a head-on crash Tuesday evening in Mission, B.C.
Vancouver Island
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
Longest continually run Chinese business in North America gets a new owner, preserving bragging rights
In the oldest Chinatown in the entire country sits Loy Sing, a business that holds the title of longest continually run Chinese business in North America. It has now been in operation for 136 years and counting.