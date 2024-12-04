Developers win big, planning committee agrees to maximize land for new housing in rural London
The proliferation of housing in bedroom communities around London convinced the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) to recommend adding up to 2,000 hectares of new residential land inside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB).
On Tuesday, lobbyists for local developers and homeowners offered dire warnings about the consequence of adding less land inside the UGB.
“If you don't grow the Urban Growth Boundary here, people will go elsewhere,” Mike Wallace of the London Development Institute told the committee. “[Housing] on farmland surrounding London.”
Wallace added that people living in surrounding communities, drive in here every single day using your resources that taxpayers of London have paid for.
“An ample supply of land allows the [housing] market to work better, creates greater affordability, choice, and the ability for people and families to stay in London,” said Jared Zaifman of the London Home Builders Association.
The city established the UGB to prevent sprawl and ensure the creation of new subdivisions doesn’t outpace the installation of water, sewer, and other municipal infrastructure.
A Land Needs Assessment Report prepared by city staff estimates the UGB should be adjusted to add 1,130 more hectares of land for residential to accommodate population growth for the next 25 years.
Whereas a Housing Supply Marketplace Analysis performed by independent consultant, Colliers, estimates 2,000 hectares of additional land will be required over the same timeframe.
"If you took the area that was bounded by Fanshawe Park Road to the south, north to Sunningdale, Adelaide to the east and Richmond to the west, that's approximately 340 hectares," Deputy City Manager Scott Mathers explained. "So, if you're looking at 2,000 hectares, that is approximately six to almost seven times that area."
Former city councillor Sandy Levin advised the committee that opening up too much land that requires servicing could financially strain the city in the future.
“The amounts included in the [Land Needs Assessment] report, either for 25 or 30 years, is going to be sufficient,” Levin said. “To ask the province to go beyond its own policy, it's frankly unnecessary.”
Londoner Brendon Samuels pointed out that local developers were consulted during the development of each report, but the final reports were only released to the public last Wednesday afternoon.
He encouraged councillors to seek out additional opinions from local planning consultants and members of the public, “It's really, really tough for you to hear perspectives that are not motivated by profit-seeking development.”
But the mayor echoed the concerns of the development community about suburban growth in communities around London.
“In Kilworth, Komoka, Arva, and Thamesford you see an explosion of small single-family homes across the immediate region near the City of London. There is no access to transit. The people who are driving into the city are consuming city resources,” said Josh Morgan.
Coun. Steve Lehman said that the city already experiences financial pressure from people paying property taxes in nearby rural communities but driving into London to work and play.
“We will have the control to shape a city the way that London wants to shape it. If we don't go down this path we will lose control, there'll be forces outside the city that will dictate how things are happening,” Lehman said.
Developers got what they were seeking. The committee recommended asking the province to permit 2,000 hectares be added to the Urban Growth Boundary.
If unsuccessful, the city will alternatively seek the maximum 30-year option from the Land Needs Review (1,476 hectares).
“What concerns me the most is the idea of a random number, 2,000 hectares, that came from a so-called market analysis. That is beyond what the province permits,” said Levin after the meeting.
Adjustments to the Urban Growth Boundary can be a windfall for developers who own rural properties opened up for new housing.
The report by Colliers estimates raw land prices increase five and a half to eight times higher than their original value ($25,000-$100,000 per acre rises to $200,000-$550,000 per acre) when they are included within the boundary.
The owners of 26 properties had already contacted the city requesting inclusion within the new UGB prior to council’s direction to initiate the current review.
Mary Ann Hodge, who also spoke as a delegation, felt local developers had too much influence in the decision, “An interest group puts forward their ideas of what they want to see. They have a laundry list of all their wants, and they're just given whatever they want because they hold council hostage.”
Council will consider expanding the Urban Growth Boundary on Dec. 17.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calls for Ottawa to end Canada Post strike mount as businesses face challenges
As the Canada Post strike nears its three-week mark, stores across the country have turned to alternate measures to send products to paying customers and keep operations running smoothly.
Trump making 'joke' about Canada becoming 51st state is 'reassuring': Ambassador Hillman
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. insists it's a good sign U.S. president-elect Donald Trump feels 'comfortable' joking with Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Mexico president says Canada has a 'very serious' fentanyl problem
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
Cucumbers recalled for salmonella risks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on whole cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination, a Tuesday release from the agency reads.
Search extends into the night for Pennsylvania woman who may have fallen into sinkhole
A grandmother looking for her lost cat apparently fell into a sinkhole that had recently opened above an abandoned western Pennsylvania coal mine and rescuers worked late into the night Tuesday to try and find her.
$80-million jackpot: 2 winning tickets sold in Canada
There are two winners of the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced. The prize will be split between two tickets sold in Quebec and Alberta, respectively.
Flames re-establish winning ways at home in an emotional Gaudreau tribute game
An emotional and symbolic game now behind them on the NHL calendar, the Calgary Flames want to continue the kind of play at the Saddledome that once had them flirting with the division lead.
Syrian forces battling insurgents north of strategic city of Hama
Syria said Wednesday its counteroffensive has pushed back insurgents attempting to advance to the strategic central city of Hama, while the insurgency says it captured more Syrian troops and Iran-backed militants in fierce battles.
Kitchener
-
Three youths fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three youths fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond.
-
Blowing snow could cause problems for drivers Wednesday
More snow is headed for southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and it could reduce visibility on the roads.
-
Why Wilmot is proposing a $580 tax increase in its 2025 draft budget
The Township of Wilmot has released its 2025 draft budget which included a one-time capital infrastructure investment.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations in central Ontario
Snow squalls are forcing school transportation specialists to cancel rides in some areas.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
-
Buckhorn man faces nearly a dozen charges after dodging police
Collingwood police charge man after he flees routine traffic stop.
Windsor
-
Missing 14-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
-
Windsor's projected tax increase being whittled down
Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 News the increase is down to about five per cent, and he's confident there is still room to go lower.
-
Just hours left to vote for striking Clear Medical workers
Unifor local 2458 says the union is not recommending the proposal. It is the same proposal they turned down last week.
Northern Ontario
-
School buses cancelled across the north
School buses across the north are cancelled Wednesday due to poor road conditions and snow squall warnings.
-
Suspect charged with murder in death of North Bay man
A 32-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death in Magnetawan on Nov. 21.
-
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. MPP calls for increased winter training for truckers
A Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) from northern Ontario presented a bill at Queen’s Park calling for increased winter driving training for truckers.
-
School buses cancelled across the north
School buses across the north are cancelled Wednesday due to poor road conditions and snow squall warnings.
-
Glencore confirms it will close Kidd Creek Mine at the end of 2026
A spokesperson for Glencore Canada said Tuesday the company will close its Kidd Creek Mine near Timmins at the end of December 2026.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Woman critically injured in Mooney's Bay shooting, paramedics say
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive, near Heron Road, at approximately 10:30 Tuesday night.
-
Man dead, woman injured following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa South
A serious collision that happened in Ottawa South Tuesday night has left one man dead, and a woman in stable condition, according to The Ottawa Police Service.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto getting its first real snowfall of the season
Toronto could see the first taste of winter weather this morning as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city.
-
Calls for Ottawa to end Canada Post strike mount as businesses face challenges
As the Canada Post strike nears its three-week mark, stores across the country have turned to alternate measures to send products to paying customers and keep operations running smoothly.
-
Richmond Hill jewelry store smash-and-grab caught on video, 5 suspects outstanding
Video footage has surfaced on social media of a violent daytime robbery earlier this week at a jewelry store in a Richmond Hill shopping centre.
Montreal
-
'Important announcement' about Canada's most wanted fugitives taking place in Montreal
The Bolo Program and Quebec provincial police are expected to make an 'important announcement' about Canada's most wanted fugitives.
-
Quebec updates list of 'designated' English speaking, multilingual health centres
Quebec has updated its official list of English speaking and multilingual health centres.
-
Another vehicle set ablaze in Pointe-Claire
A second vehicle was set on fire in Pointe-Claire on Montreal's West Island.
Atlantic
-
Additional weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday storm
Additional weather alerts are in place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as an early December storm approaches the Maritimes.
-
Pressure rises on federal government to intervene in Canada Post strike
The business community is ramping up pressure on the federal government to intervene in the ongoing Canada Post strike, which is on its 20th day.
-
Man arrested after woman killed in hit-and-run in Notre-Dame: N.B. RCMP
A man has been arrested after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle police say left the scene in Notre-Dame, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Every Winnipeg driver pulled over during checkstop program must give breath sample: police
Every driver pulled over in Winnipeg as part of the police’s annual festive season checkstop program will have to provide a breath sample.
-
'Terrified and outraged': Winnipeg English language school to close following federal funding cuts
A school for English language learners in Winnipeg will be shutting its doors for good.
-
Manitobans being warned of snow squalls, blowing snow
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning Manitobans to be prepared for blowing snow and snow squalls on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Fire in Cochrane housing development destroys home
Cochrane RCMP say a fire broke out in the town on Tuesday night, destroying at least one home under construction.
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
-
Flames re-establish winning ways at home in an emotional Gaudreau tribute game
An emotional and symbolic game now behind them on the NHL calendar, the Calgary Flames want to continue the kind of play at the Saddledome that once had them flirting with the division lead.
Edmonton
-
3 bills affecting transgender Albertans pass debate, set to become law
A trio of bills affecting transgender people in Alberta have passed the final stage of debate in the legislature and are set to become law.
-
Adin Hill sharp as Golden Knights blank Oilers 1-0
Adin Hill stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights blanked the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
-
Alberta transportation minister says photo radar cuts aren't a safety risk
Alberta’s transportation minister rejects accusations a move to reduce photo radar enforcement puts lives at risk.
Regina
-
Weyburn RCMP respond to crash on Highway 13
A two vehicle collision resulted in a police presence on Highway 13 in southeastern Saskatchewan Tuesday night.
-
Regulations around foreign ownership of Sask. farmland need better enforcement, auditor finds
The Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan is recommending that the province improve its system of monitoring sales of farmland to foreign entities.
-
Regina Food Bank donations impacted by Canada Post strike, in person donations encouraged
The ongoing Canada Post strike has forced a number of charitable organizations to rethink their holiday donation strategies, including the Regina Food Bank.
Saskatoon
-
'Helping new entrepreneurs': Gather Local Market lets potential food businesses test out product
With seven months under their belt, Gather Local Market at River Landing continues to try new ideas to move their concept forward. The latest addition is helping small businesses get off the ground.
-
Major power outage hits much of Saskatoon's west side
A large power outage lasting several hours affected much of Saskatoon's west side and portions of the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.
-
'That's way, way inappropriate': Saskatoon city councillor raises issue with democratic process, clerk apologizes
Before Saskatoon city council unanimously approved the budget, a fiery discussion about the democratic process dominated chambers.
Vancouver
-
VPD issue public warning after random sucker punch at bus stop
Vancouver police have released security video as they seek witnesses to an unprovoked assault in the downtown core.
-
Reports find B.C.’s child poverty rate trending upwards
A new report by First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society reveals a sharp rise in child poverty across the province.
-
Strike disrupts mail-in cancer screening kits, drivers' licence renewals, book loans
The average number of letters people receive has dropped significantly over the years — down to just two per week compared to seven per week in 2006, according to Canada Post.
Vancouver Island
-
Longest continually run Chinese business in North America gets a new owner, preserving bragging rights
In the oldest Chinatown in the entire country sits Loy Sing, a business that holds the title of longest continually run Chinese business in North America. It has now been in operation for 136 years and counting.
-
Trump's apparent joke about Canada becoming 51st state draws range of reaction in B.C.
Revelations about a cheeky comment during a dinner meeting at president-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort between Trump and Prime Justin Minister Trudeau last week are creating waves.
-
Giving Tuesday campaign targets support for Victoria health centre
A Greater Victoria non-profit has launched a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to build a health centre on the main floor of its Crosstown development.