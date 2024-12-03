Tire shops 'spinning' with winter tire changeover demand

London tire and automotive shops remain caught off guard by the sudden arrival of winter.

Most are now booking snow tire installation appointments for next week.

“The phone hasn't stopped ringing,” said Dave Raaff, who operates a Fountain Tire location just off Wharncliffe Road South. “We have three lines going pretty much all day. So, it's a lot to keep up. “

With extra staff on, his teams swapped out tires on 38 vehicles.

“If you're commuting back and forth to work, or you’re going out a lot into the conditions like we had yesterday, we for sure suggest having a dedicated snow tire,” he said.

According to multiple surveys over the past two years, between 70 and 80 per cent of Canadian vehicles are equipped with snow tires during the winter months.

Yet, half of them wait to put them on until the white stuff falls.

Dave Raaff owns a Fountain Tire location in south London, seen on Dec. 3, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Raaff told CTV London that waiting can be risky, “With snow tires, you're going to be improving your stopping distance by about 30 per cent, which is quite a bit. If you’re in a panic, that's the difference between being in a collision and not being in a collision.”

Raaff suggests drivers ask technicians to check their vehicle's brakes and battery before any out-of-town winter journey.

It’s a good reminder for many drivers, including Melissa Zurch.

Melissa Zurch was shovelling seen Dec. 3, 2024, in advance of an appointment to install her snow tires the following day. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Enjoying a week off work, she decided to shovel Tuesday before hitting up her usual winter tire shop.

“Tomorrow, I’ll get them on,” she said with a smile.

After all, she agreed everyone should take time to enjoy the positives of winter’s arrival, “Look at it! It’s beautiful, it's quiet. Change is good, change is good.”