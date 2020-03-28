LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed the region's first death from COVID-19.

The victim is a man in 70s who had returned from a trip to Portugal earlier this month.

He had been hospitalized at London Health Sciences Centre and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19.

All of his close contacts have been notified and continue to monitor themselves in self-isolation.

This marks the first death here since the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of this man’s passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends. We are asking everyone to recognize the seriousness of this virus and how important it is to limit its spread,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Middlesex-London Health Unit in a news release.

“Please exercise physical distancing, limit any contact with others and only go out to buy supplies when it is necessary. What we do right now will affect how the local situation develops over the coming days and weeks.”

Two new cases of the virus were reported Saturday in Middlesex-London, bringing the total to 25.

The two new cases are both men, one in his 50s, the other in his 60s.

Although it's unclear at this time how they contracted the virus or if they are in hospital or self-isolating at home.

The Health Unit recommends the following tips to help stop the spread of the virus: