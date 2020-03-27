LONDON, ONT. -- The United Way Elgin Middlesex has kicked off its latest campaign entitled, 'Local Love in a Global Crisis.'

The aim is to encourage people to give to area non-profit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We'll be working with our local partners in London like the Mayor's Social Impact Recovery Task Force to figure out what the needs are… to help our most vulnerable,” says Kelly Ziegner the CEO at United Way Elgin Middlesex.

“We’ll then deploy these funds very quickly back out into the community to the agencies doing the work.”

So far the response has been good with more than $60,000 being collected by Friday.