LONDON, ONT. -- ‘Thank you health care heroes’ is a new online campaign launched by Western University's Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.

The initiative was created by faculty as a way for the community to be able to share their thanks for all the health care workers currently putting their health and safety at risk during this COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the campaign, people are being encouraged to film a short video thanking health care workers and then upload onto social media with the hashtag #healthcareheroes

