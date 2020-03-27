LONDON, ONT. -- There are three new cases of COVID-19 in London-Middlesex and a fifth case has been reported in Oxford and Elgin counties.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reports that two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s are the latest confirmed cases.

Only one case has been identified as having acquired the virus through travel, the cause of transmission for the other two are listed as pending.

The new cases bring the total in the London region to 23.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health reports that an Elgin County man, who is in his 70s, is being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

He is the fifth case in the St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford county area.

Lambton Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Friday evening, bringing the total in that area to eight.

The newest case is a Lambton County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized at the Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. The other patient is in their 80s, but no additional details were released.

Grey-Bruce Public Health announced one new case in the region on Friday afternoon.

The woman in her 60s had recently travelled outside the province and is self-isolating.

The new case brings the total in the area to seven.

Huron-Perth has reported no new cases since the first two reported more than a week ago in the early days of the pandemic.

For the first time, on Friday, Ontario's Ministry of Health did not provide a breakdown of ages, locations and method of acquisition for the new cases in the province.

A statement on the website reads, "Case information below may be updated as Public Health Units complete their investigations...Information for all cases today is pending."

Across the province there are a total of 993 cases of COVID-19, including 18 deaths.

This is the first time there has been a drop in the number of new cases from day-to-day.