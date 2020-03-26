LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in London-Middlesex and two new cases in Oxford County, as well as several others in the region.

The four new cases disclosed by the province Thursday morning in London-Middlesex include:

30s male, from close contact, who is self-isolating

20s male, no cause of transmission given, who is hospitalized

30s male, from close contact, who is self-isolating

30s female, from travel to the U.S., who is self-isolating

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the total number of cases in the region sits at 20 as of noon Thursday.

Two new cases were reportedby the province in Oxford County, a man and woman, both in their 30s who got the virus from close contact and are both self-isolating.

Lambton County saw a big jump in cases, with five more people acquiring COVID-19, all of whom are seniors and have been hospitalized.

A man in his 70s was affected by close contact, while no reason was given for the others infected, two women, one in her 60s, another in her 70s, and two males in their 80s.

Meanwhile in Grey-Bruce one new case was reported in a person in their 50s who had close contact with someone with the virus.

Across the province, 170 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 858.

It is the largest single-day spike in cases by far.

At least 12 of the new cases are hospitalized, including two people in their 20s.

The total number of cases includes 13 people who have died and eight cases that have fully resolved.

With files from The Canadian Press.