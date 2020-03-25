LONDON, ONT. -- The region of Middlesex-London saw five new cases of COVID-19 emerge Wednesday.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, one person is a woman in 80s who contracted the virus through close contact. She is currently hospitalized.

Another case is a woman in her 70s who is believed to have contracted the virus while travelling to the Philippines. She is self-isolating at home.

These were the only two cases initally reported by Ontario's Ministry of Health early Wednesday morning.

However the health unit has confirmed there are also three additional cases. The gender, age and type of transmission of these cases is pending at this time.

These cases brings the total in Middlesex-London to 19.

Meanwhile, Lambton Public Health and Bluewater Health have confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton.

Those five individuals are currently recovering in hospital and are all over the age of 60.

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday reported its second case of the virus, the first reported case in Oxford County.

The patient is a man in his 30s and he contracted the virus through close contact with someone outside the region who has it.

The man was treated and released from Woodstock General Hospital. He is now in self-isolation at home.

A previous case was reported in Elgin County by Southwestern Public Health. That man was also in his 30s, and at last report was in the ICU at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.

In Grey-Bruce the total stands at five after a new case on Tuesday. And there remains just two in Huron-Perth.

The province is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 688.

This includes eight recoveries and nine deaths.

The rise is the highest one-day spike since the outbreak began, though health officials have said they expect to see numbers increasing at this point.

- With files from The Canadian Press