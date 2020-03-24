WINGHAM, ONT. -- A person who attended a 'buck and doe' gathering in Seaforth on March 14, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Waterloo Region Public Health Unit is recommending anyone who attended the party at the Seaforth Agriplex to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.

The health unit says it is unclear is the person contracted the virus before, during or after the event.

At the time of the celebration, gatherings of 250 people or less were still allowed by area health units.

The organizers of the 'buck and doe' say they’ve offered their guest list to the Waterloo Region Health Unit, but they don’t want it.

The health unit is simply encouraging people who attended to self-isolate immediately.

One new case reported in Grey-Bruce

There was only one new case of COVID-19 reported in the region on Tuesday, in Grey-Bruce, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health.

The woman in her 30s recently travelled to Italy. She is in self-isolation.

That brings the total number of cases in that area to five.

There were no new cases in London-Middlesex on Tuesday, where the total stands at 14.

The St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford counties region is still only reporting a single case.

Virtual COVID-19 assessment services in Huron-Perth unveiled

Huron and Perth counties aren’t getting a physical COVID-19 assessment centre.

Rather, virtual assessment services can be accessed through family health teams says the Huron-Perth Health Unit.

If you think you may have coronavirus-like symptoms, Huron-Perth residents are being encouraged to first, access Ontario’s online assessment tool.

If that recommends a clinical assessment, residents should contact their family health team for a virtual assessment.

If you don’t have a family doctor, you’re asked to called the Huron-Perth Health Unit.

Grey-Bruce has opened three COVID-19 assessment centres at hospitals in Owen Sound, Kincardine and Hanover.

- With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone