Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
PM calls on House to pass emergency aid bill quickly
1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec as province prepares for midnight shutdown
Trump says he wants the U.S. 'opened up and just raring to go by Easter'
Essential services: What's staying open when shutdowns expand in Ontario, Quebec
COVID-19 traces found in cruise ship 17 days after passengers disembarked: study
85 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario, including a death in Durham Region
New York infection rate 'accelerating,' could swamp hospitals
Can COVID-19 live on your clothing? Don't worry about it, experts say
Greta Thunberg is self-isolating after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
China begins lifting lockdown in virus-affected Hubei province
Volunteers are sewing homemade face masks, but are they effective?
CTV News: 20 Questions on COVID-19 with Dr. Abdu Sharkawy