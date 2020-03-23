LONDON, ONT. -- Southwestern Public Health has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in the region, while Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new cases.

A male in his 30s tested positive for the virus. He reportedly had close contact with someone outside the region who had the virus.

He was tested at the London Health Sciences Centre and is now in self-isolation at home.

This is the first case in the St. Thomas, Elgin County and Oxford County region.

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, said in a statement, “We are following up with any contacts of the individual and ensuring the public is aware and protected from the spread of this virus.”

Meanwhile, the warden for Elgin County declared a state of emergency on Saturday. This follows a similar move by the city of St. Thomas.

“I felt that it was prudent to declare a state of emergency now, while we are still in the early stages of COVID-19. Declaring a state of emergency is not done to incite panic, but to demonstrate how necessary meaningful action by everyone is,” said warden Dave Mennill in a news release.

A special meeting of Elgin County council has been called for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

At the meeting, council will consider changes to procedural bylaws, including the possibility of electronic or virtual meetings in the future.

It will also examine a draft bylaw that would allow council to temporarily delegate its authority if it is unable to hold a meeting.

Meanwhile, there are two new cases being reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

One is a man in his 50s, the other a man in his 60s.

It's unclear how they contracted the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, there are 78 news cases in Ontario, bringing the total number of cases to 503. Six people have died and eight cases have been resolved.

Officials are urging residents to stay at home if possible and adhere to the following tips: