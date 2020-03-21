Middlesex-London COVID-19 cases reach a dozen
Published Saturday, March 21, 2020 1:20PM EDT
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File
LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit says there is another another London-area case of COVID-19.
“Since our report (Friday), we have one new case,” says Linda Stobo, chronic disease prevention program manager.
She says a man in his 50s tested positive.
He has a travel history from the U.K.
This marks the 12th case in Middlesex-London.
The case of a Western student, who was in Wuhan, China has been resolved.
The health unit provides daily updates of cases on its website.