LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit says there is another another London-area case of COVID-19.

“Since our report (Friday), we have one new case,” says Linda Stobo, chronic disease prevention program manager.

She says a man in his 50s tested positive.

He has a travel history from the U.K.

This marks the 12th case in Middlesex-London.

The case of a Western student, who was in Wuhan, China has been resolved.

The health unit provides daily updates of cases on its website.