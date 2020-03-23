Grey Bruce sees new case of COVID-19, brings total to four
CTV News London Published Monday, March 23, 2020 4:08PM EDT
Grey Bruce Health Unit has confirmed their first two cases of COVID-19. (Photo: Grey Bruce Public Health) (March 15, 2020)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit on Monday reported a new case of COVID-19.
This brings the total number to four.
The first two cases in the region were reported on March 15.
The area's third case was reported on March 18.
The Health Unit is reminding residents who have returned from recent international travel and become ill with respiratory symptoms should report their travel history to health professionals, or any emergency room before they visit.