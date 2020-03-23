LONDON, ONT. -- The Ontario Nurses Association says the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is not living up to its responsibility to provide its members with personal protective gear in treating or screening suspected COVID-19 patients.

ONA Local 100 President James Murray calls it an “extreme error” that in late 2019, when the health community learned of the potential for a pandemic, LHSC did not acquire the necessary supplies to protect frontline health care workers.

He said 3,600 nurses at LHSC alone do not have access to fitted N95 respirators.

According to Murray, a clause requiring hospitals to be readily equipped with masks in the event of a pandemic has been written into their collective agreement since the 2003 SARS outbreak.

No one from LHSC was available for an interview but the hospital provided the following statement on the matter from Neil Johnson, COO if LHSC:

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety of all patients, staff, physicians, and visitors at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and we want to reassure the public that we are providing our teams with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) in alignment with the Ontario Ministry of Health directive for COVID-19.

"With these directives for appropriate PPE use in place, our supplies – including N95 respirators – are meeting LHSC’s staff, physician, and patient needs at this time and we continue to work with our local and regional partners to ensure there is an adequate and sustained supply of PPE to keep our staff, physicians, and patients safe as we go forward.”