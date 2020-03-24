LONDON, ONT -- Ontario has ordered that all non-essential businesses in the province must close for two weeks.

The closures were announced Monday by Premier Doug Ford and take affect Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

The government reassured Ontarians that they would access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and that power and telecommunications will not be affected.

Amidst the order the province has issued a list of businesses that have been deemed essential. You can read that list here.

The list issued Monday night is extensive and outlines essential businesses in the following areas:

Supply Chains

Retail and Wholesaling

Food Services and Accommodations

Institutional, Residential, Commercial and Industrial Maintenance

Telecommunications and IT Infrastructure/Service Providers

Transportation

Manufacturing and Production

Agriculture and food production

Construction

Financial Activities

Resources

Environment Services

Utilities and Community Services

Communications Industries

Research

Health Care and Seniors Care and Social Services

Justice Sector

Other Businesses

Business Regulators and Inspectors

Additional details are available here.