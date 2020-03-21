LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London has decided to close city playgrounds, skate parks and multi-use courts as of Tuesday, though parks and open space remain open.

On the weekend, the city had announced it was keeping play structures open, but on Monday that decision changed as the province announced the closure of non-essential businesses.

Public parks remain some of the only places left for kids to play, but as the spread of COVID-19 increases, parents who spoke with CTV News had mixed reactions about using them.

One parent said, "They should close because people are spreading their germs everywhere and it spreads through kids too."

Another stated, "I think they should be open but people should take their own precautions, so we washed our hands before we came out here and we have sanitizer with us and as soon as we are done we will use it again."

"I think that it’s not a bad idea actually because the germs live on metal surfaces and plastic and stuff, and if they are not being sanitized that’s how the virus is going to spread."

All city sports fields, golf courses and community gardens remain closed until further notice.

Anyone planning to visit a park is reminded to practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings and stay home if you're sick.