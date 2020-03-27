LONDON, ONT -- Western University President Alan Shepard as written a letter to inform the 2020 graduating class that spring convocation has been postponed.

“I regret having to share such disappointing news and wanted you to know as soon as possible,” wrote Shepard.

The decision was made Thursday due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month Western shutdown their classrooms moving coursework online for the remainder of the year.

“We realize this will come as an enormous disappointment to our graduating students, especially after you have persevered these last few weeks to complete your studies in the face of such extraordinary challenges,” wrote Shepard.

He noted that despite all ceremonies being postponed through June 19, all graduating students will have their degrees awarded and reflected as such on their official transcripts.

Shepard says the school is committed to holding a future convocation ceremony after the pandemic threat has passed.