LONDON, ONT. -- Nobody can warm the hearts of front-line workers like children.

An inspirational video created by a 10-year-old Goderich, Ont. girl is getting attention across the province.

Alexa Yeo, who plays the harp, and her mother Crystal Brennan-Yeo, invited children to send in their messages of thanks to those helping in the fight against COVID-19.

Alexa had started to write a song called Light in the Darkness for a Kiwanis music festival that ended up being cancelled.

She finished the song at home and decided to dedicate it to front-line workers around the world.

Brennan-Yeo explained that her daughter wanted to give other children the chance to say thank you as well so a call went out on Facebook.

Soon there were more than 50 children with video messages of gratitude.

“I spent almost three hours editing it,” says Alexa, who has been in isolation with her family since before March Break.

“My mom and I were hoping that we’d get a lot of views and that everyone sees it and knows the children thank you for everything.”

The children thank researchers, grocery store workers, journalists, parents and many more. The video is posted on The Homeown Harpist Facebook page.

One response to it: “From all of the Westjet Flight Attendants ‘Thank you.’”

Mom and daughter are happy so many children – from as young as nine months and up to age 18 - are involved.

“It was really joyful,” Brennan-Yeo says.

