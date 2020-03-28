LONDON, ONT. -- There are two new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London region and three new cases in Huron Perth, according to local health officials.

On Saturday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported that the two new cases are both men, one in his 50s, the other in his 60s.

Although it's unclear at this time how they contracted the virus or if they are in hospital or self-isolating at home.

That brings the total number of cases to 25 in Middlesex-London.

Meanwhile, Huron Perth Public Health confirmed three more cases on Saturday, for a total of five in the region.

The first new case is a man in his 60s from Stratford who had close contact with two confirmed cases in London. He currently in self-isolation at home.

The second case is a St. Marys woman who works in healthcare but had no travel or contact with confirmed cases.

The third case is a man in his 60s from South Huron who has since been transferred to London Health Sciences Centre. He too, had no travel history or contact with positive cases.

“We were not surprised to receive these three new cases in Huron Perth,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health in a news release. “The new cases confirm that we are now seeing local spread in our area, which is a similar pattern to what has been showing up across Ontario.”

Grey Bruce reported one new case on Saturday, bringing the total to eight in the region.

Here are some tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: