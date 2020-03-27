LONDON, ONT. -- City officials have set up new ways for residents to report businesses and individuals who aren't following the rules around COVID-19.

Working with the London Police Service and the Middlesex-London Health Unit, there is now a new phone number (519-661-4660) and email address to report concerns.

The phone line will be monitored weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the email address will be monitored 24-hours-a-day.

Officials say calls have been coming in to a number of city agencies about violations of provincial and municipal orders.

The goal, according to the city, is to "provide a single point of contact to help ease the demands on other community phone lines, including the Middlesex-London Health Unit and 911."

The system is set-up to handle issues like; non-essential businesses that aren't closed, activities at closed outdoor structures including playgrounds, multi-use courts and skate parks, residents gathering in large groups, and individuals not following self-isolation orders.

Dave O’Brien, division manager for the city's Corporate Security and Emergency Management department, said in a statement that everyone is responsible for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Despite every effort to reinforce the importance of social and physical distancing, we continue to see people who aren’t paying attention.”

In addition, the new number is expected to keep 911 free for emergency calls.