LONDON, ONT. -- Two Sarnia residents are facing numerous charges after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted with a weapon.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Stuart Street Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. for a woman yelling for help.

Police say the alleged victim woke up to a man and a woman assaulting her with a blunt weapon.

The woman was taken to hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, all three individuals know each other and it was an isolated incident.

A 36-year-old Sarnia woman and a 45-year-old Sarnia man are facing several charges including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Both suspects remain in custody for awaiting a bail hearing.