LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police seized over $25,000 worth of fentanyl during a recent traffic stop.

On Tuesday, police were conducting surveillance on a suspect when they conducted the stop in the 100 block area of Vidal Street South.

Over 51 grams of fentanyl worth $25,620 was discovered along with over three grams of meth worth $336 and $2310 in cash.

A 43-year-old Sarnia man faces one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He was held for a bail hearing.