LONDON, ONT -- While investigating a single vehicle crash in Lambton County OPP quickly discovered that the driver was impaired.

Police were called to Churchill Line in Enniskillen Township around 10 a.m. Saturday after a car crashed into the ditch.

Police suspected that the driver was impaired.

Further tests showed that the driver was three times over the legal limit.

A 35-year-old Petrolia man is facing charges as a result.

He will appear in court in Sarnia later in July.