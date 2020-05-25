Driver blows three times over legal limit in Lambton County
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 8:39AM EDT
OPP File image.
LONDON, ONT -- While investigating a single vehicle crash in Lambton County OPP quickly discovered that the driver was impaired.
Police were called to Churchill Line in Enniskillen Township around 10 a.m. Saturday after a car crashed into the ditch.
Police suspected that the driver was impaired.
Further tests showed that the driver was three times over the legal limit.
A 35-year-old Petrolia man is facing charges as a result.
He will appear in court in Sarnia later in July.