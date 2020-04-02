LONDON, ONT. -- A COVID-19 assessment centre is opening in Woodstock as London's COVID-19 assessment centre at Oakridge Arena cuts weekend hours.

However, the new centre at Woodstock Hospital is not a drive-up or drop-in centre.

It will only serve those referred by a family physician or nurse practitioner, TeleHealth Ontario, Southwestern Public Health, or by calling 1-855-905-6148 and following the instructions.

It will operate in a trailer on hospital property, and be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Assessment centres are opening across the provincein an effort to offer guidance and support for individuals with COVID-19 concerns, while reducing non-emergent cases heading to Emergency Departments,” said Woodstock Hospital President & CEO Perry Lang in a statement.

In London, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says the west-end assessment centre at Oakridge Arena will halt weekend hours, but continue its normal hours of operation weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The assessment centre at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre at 656 Elizabeth St. will remain open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The decision to go with Monday to Friday service at the Oakridge Assessment Centre is to align with the change we’ve seen in both the volume and timing of visits to the centre,” says Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health in a news release.

Tests for the virus will still not be performed at either location, instead the centres are used to assess possible symptoms and keep people out of emergency rooms and doctor's offices.

The health unit recommends anyone concerned first consider a self-assessment, under guidelines provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

People can also contact TeleHealth at 1-866-797-0000.