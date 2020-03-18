LONDON, ONT. -- Dozens of cars were lined up as the Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a second COVID-19 Assessment Centre Thursday morning.

About 36 cars were lined up before the new centre opened at the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre located at 656 Elizabeth St.

The centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The city's first assessment centre opened on Monday at Oakridge Arena and had seen over 800 patients by Wednesday evening.

Since then lineups to access the centre have grown exponentially longer by the day.

Tests for the virus will not be performed at either location, instead the centres are used to assess possible symptoms and keep people out of emergency rooms and doctor's offices.

The health unit recommends anyone concerned first consider a self-assessment, under guidelines provided by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

People can also contact Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000.