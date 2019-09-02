Featured
Lambton OPP investigating fatal crash
CTV London
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 10:17AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2019 11:38AM EDT
Lambton OPP are investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning.
The single vehicle crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ravenswood Line and Northville Road near Thedford.
The passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The roads were closed but have since reopened to traffic.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin are notified.
Police continue to investigate.