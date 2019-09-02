

Lambton OPP are investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning.

The single vehicle crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ravenswood Line and Northville Road near Thedford.

The passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The roads were closed but have since reopened to traffic.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin are notified.

Police continue to investigate.