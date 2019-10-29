LONDON, Ont. -- Police say five males were injured after a "large disturbance" in the downtown core late Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to Dundas and Maitland streets around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a brawl involving an estimated two dozen people.

Police say one youth was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and four other males, two adults and two youths, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses to contact them. They say there were a number of people present at the time of the incident.

There are unconfirmed reports the fight involved students from H.B. Beal Secondary School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers.