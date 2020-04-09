Seniors put spin on Beatles' classic
Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 1:39PM EDT
Spruce Lodge residents participate in a video titled, We All Live in Quarantine. Source: Karen Goforth, Spruce Lodge staff member
WINGHAM, ONT. -- Residents and staff at a Stratford long-term care home have put a new COVID-19 twist on a Beatles' hit.
Most of us know the tune of Yellow Submarine.
Now imagine the lyrics have been altered to, “We all live in quarantine.”
Spruce Lodge in Stratford created a video, provided to CTV News by staff member Karen Goforth, in the wake of COVID-19, and the huge impact it’s had on everyday life.
It’s catchy and is being shared by the home, as a message of hope and information, during these trying times.